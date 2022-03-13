The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,096,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GYST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Graystone has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in Bitcoin mining and sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment The company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

