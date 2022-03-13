The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

