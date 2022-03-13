The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

MAC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.