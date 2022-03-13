The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $29,945.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walt Disney alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 573,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,117 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.