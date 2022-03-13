The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 332,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $198.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.