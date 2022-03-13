The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.17) to GBX 2,160 ($28.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.