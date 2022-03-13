The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.17) to GBX 2,160 ($28.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

