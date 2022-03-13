Theodore Shasta Sells 461 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

