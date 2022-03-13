Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on THNCF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

THNCF opened at $2.63 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

