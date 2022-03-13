Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 495,868 shares.The stock last traded at $105.58 and had previously closed at $103.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

