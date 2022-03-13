Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 495,868 shares.The stock last traded at $105.58 and had previously closed at $103.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

