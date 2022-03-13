Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 813,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

