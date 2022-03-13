Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $9,885.28

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $9,885.28 and $117,187.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00270681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

