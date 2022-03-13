Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exterran were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Exterran by 31.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Exterran by 103.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

