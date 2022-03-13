Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,967 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,731,000.

KAR stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

