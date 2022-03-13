Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $436,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SE stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $86.35 and a 12 month high of $372.70.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.
SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.