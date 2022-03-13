Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $436,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $86.35 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

