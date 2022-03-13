Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 3,022,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,928. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

