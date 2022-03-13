Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

