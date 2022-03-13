Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tilly’s stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

