Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
