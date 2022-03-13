Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.