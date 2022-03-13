Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
