Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.