Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

TVTY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

