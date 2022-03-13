Tnf LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tnf LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 152,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

