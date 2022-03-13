Tnf LLC Invests $202,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. 5,747,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

