Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 315.1% in February

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TOELY opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

