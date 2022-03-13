TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

