Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of TTC opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Toro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $95,570,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Toro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.