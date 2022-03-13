Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

TSE:TIH opened at C$115.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$116.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,000.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

