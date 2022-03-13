Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a market cap of C$294.96 million and a PE ratio of -96.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.55. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$7.61.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 353,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,589.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

