Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

TRMLF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

