Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

