Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

