Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 81 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

GD stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

