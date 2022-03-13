Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of TYIDY stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $92.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.
