TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $31.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 782,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,331. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

