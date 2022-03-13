TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $150,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

