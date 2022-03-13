Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TNL opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

