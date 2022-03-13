Treat DAO Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.47 or 0.06567673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.07 or 0.99999904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041720 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

