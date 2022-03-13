Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

TRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

