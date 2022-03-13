TRH Financial LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.15.
Shares of SPGI opened at $379.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.30 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.91.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.