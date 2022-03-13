TRH Financial LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $379.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.30 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.74 and a 200 day moving average of $437.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

