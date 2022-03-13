TRH Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TRH Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

