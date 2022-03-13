Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 594,373 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $54,847,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

