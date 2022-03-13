Truist Financial Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $114.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

