TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of TTEC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $77.83 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

