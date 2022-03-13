Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.16 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

