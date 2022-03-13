Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 112,159 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 211,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 206,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

