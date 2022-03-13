Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

