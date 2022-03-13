Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
