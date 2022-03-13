Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

TRQ opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

