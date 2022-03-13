Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

